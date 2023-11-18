Finding Inspiration: LOVElution Members Share Their Favorite Online Content

When LOVElution embarked on their first U.S. tour, they knew they wanted to capture every moment. From gooey cheese pulls to visits to the Georgia Aquarium, the eight members of the K-pop group made sure to document their experiences through photos and videos. Even now that they’re back in Seoul, their phones remain a constant companion.

In a recent interview with Mashable, the members of LOVElution revealed their unique viewing habits and the types of content that inspire them. While each member has their own preferences, they all turn to the internet for entertainment and inspiration.

Seoyeon, for instance, enjoys watching Lee Young-ji’s YouTube series “차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만.” She appreciates the relaxed atmosphere and the opportunity to hear interviews with idols and actors she admires. Seoyeon finds comfort and inspiration in listening to their personal experiences and gaining insights into the industry.

Yubin, on the other hand, is drawn to skits that involve the Chinese language. As LOVElution’s Chinese member, Yubin uses these videos as a way to learn more about the language and expand her language skills.

Hyerin is a fan of dance challenges and regularly watches dance videos on TikTok. She enjoys the challenge of trying out new dances and even shared her favorite dance videos, including Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” and Le Sserafim’s “Unforgiven.” True to her nickname, Hyerin also loves watching cat videos and considers herself a cat person.

Each member of LOVElution has their own unique tastes in online content, but they all find inspiration and entertainment through their favorite channels, videos, and series. Whether it’s learning from interviews with idols, exploring different languages, or getting lost in the world of dance, the internet serves as a valuable source of creativity and inspiration for LOVElution.

