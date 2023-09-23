Lib Dems Call for Triple Tax on Social Media Giants to Fund Mental Health Professionals in Schools

The Liberal Democrats are set to propose an increase in the tax on social media giants in order to provide a dedicated mental health professional in every school. Party members will announce and debate the proposal at the party’s conference in Bournemouth.

The investment package for schools and colleges, which will be voted on party members, includes plans to extend free school meals to all children living in poverty. However, the central focus of the proposal is on increasing support for the mental health of young people.

The Liberal Democrats are urging the government to triple the Digital Services Tax, which is currently paid social media companies and search engines at a rate of 2% of their revenues. The proposed increase would raise the tax to 6%, with the additional funds allocated to employing qualified mental health professionals in the country’s 22,000 state schools.

Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrat education spokesperson, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that young people are facing a mental health emergency that requires immediate action. She highlighted the detrimental impact of both the pandemic and the rise of social media on children’s mental health.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the mental health crisis among children and young people. NHS data indicates that in 2022, more than one in six children between the ages of 7 and 16 had a probable mental disorder, compared to one in nine in 2017.

Parents are increasingly concerned about their children’s well-being, with many attributing the pressure from social media, cyberbullying, and exposure to harmful content as contributing factors to the decline in mental health.

The Liberal Democrats’ proposal builds upon their previous commitments outlined in their 2019 election manifesto, in which they pledged to treat mental health with the same level of urgency as physical health. This new proposal takes their commitment one step further focusing specifically on providing mental health support within schools.

In conclusion, the Liberal Democrats are calling for a tripling of the tax on social media giants to raise funds for the employment of mental health professionals in schools. Recognizing the mental health crisis among young people, the party seeks to take decisive action and address the challenges that children and adolescents face in today’s digital age.

