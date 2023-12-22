Woman Files Complaint Against Husband for Divorcing Her Over WhatsApp Call

Summary: A woman in Uttar Pradesh, India, has filed a complaint against her husband for divorcing her pronouncing ‘Talaq’ three times over a WhatsApp call. The woman had donated one of her kidneys to her brother, but her husband later demanded Rs 40 lakh in return. When she refused, he divorced her. The case has been registered under sections 498A of the Indian Penal Code and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

In a recent incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Dhanepur, a woman has lodged a complaint against her husband for divorcing her via a WhatsApp call. The woman, named Tarannum, had donated one of her kidneys to her brother, who was suffering from a serious kidney ailment. However, her husband, Mohammad Raseed, later demanded Rs 40 lakh from her brother as compensation for the kidney donation. When Tarannum refused to comply with his demand, he pronounced ‘Talaq’ three times over the phone call.

The woman’s complaint resulted in the registration of a case against Mohammad Raseed at the Dhanepur police station, and authorities are currently investigating the matter. Tarannum’s story highlights the issue of unilateral divorce in Muslim marriages, known as ‘Talaq’, which has been a subject of debate and controversy in India.

According to the complaint, Tarannum and Raseed got married 25 years ago and faced difficulties conceiving a child. Eventually, Raseed opted for a second marriage and traveled to Saudi Arabia for work. Around the same time, Tarannum’s brother, Mohammad Shakir, was diagnosed with kidney failure. Tarannum altruistically donated one of her kidneys to save her brother’s life, which doctors advised was necessary for his survival.

However, Raseed’s demands for monetary compensation following the kidney donation strained their relationship. Tarannum’s refusal to comply with this demand led to her husband divorcing her. She was subsequently asked her in-laws to leave their house, and she has been residing at her parents’ place since then.

The case has been registered under sections 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cruelty towards women husbands or their relatives, and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. Authorities have stated that Raseed will be arrested upon his return to the country.

This incident sheds light on the importance of addressing the issue of unilateral divorce in Muslim marriages and ensuring the protection of women’s rights in such cases.