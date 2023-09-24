Liberal Democrats Propose 6% Digital Services Levy to Fund Mental Health Workers in Schools

The Liberal Democrats have put forward a proposal to increase the digital services levy from 2% to 6% in order to fund mental health workers in 22,000 state schools across England. The party claims that this move will address the alarming decline of mental health support in schools. The proposal will be discussed at the party’s autumn conference in Bournemouth.

Alongside this funding, the Liberal Democrats aim to introduce mental health MOT checks for specific demographic groups. Men in their 40s, women who have recently given birth, and people in retirement would be offered regular check-ups on the NHS to assess and support their mental health.

Daisy Cooper, the party’s health spokesperson, has highlighted the urgent need for attention on mental health, stating that it has “dropped off the political radar.” The Liberal Democrats believe that both the pandemic and the rise of social media have significantly impacted children’s mental health. They criticize Conservative ministers for failing to adequately address this crisis.

In their efforts to win over voters in traditionally Conservative areas, particularly in southern England, the Liberal Democrats are emphasizing health and environmental issues. However, questions remain about the party’s stance on Brexit. While party leader Sir Ed Davey has ruled out an immediate return to the EU, he has expressed a desire for “root-and-branch” reform of Britain’s current relationship with Brussels.

The proposal to increase the digital services levy not only aims to provide much-needed funding for mental health workers in schools but also demonstrates the Liberal Democrats’ commitment to addressing the mental health crisis among young people. With their focus on health and the environment, they are positioning themselves as a viable alternative for voters in Conservative strongholds.

Definitions:

– Digital services levy: A tax imposed on digital service providers.

– Mental health MOT checks: Regular check-ups on the NHS to assess and support an individual’s mental health.

