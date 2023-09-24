The Liberal Democrats are urging the UK Government to increase the tax rate for social media companies to provide funding for a dedicated mental health professional in every school in England. Under the proposed policy, the current 2% digital services levy would be raised to 6% of company revenues, enabling increased support for children across 22,000 schools in the country.

Concerns about cyberbullying and harmful online content affecting the psychological well-being of children were highlighted in a survey conducted Parentkind in 2021, as cited the Lib Dems. In response, the party is pushing for greater focus on mental health, emphasizing that it has “dropped off the political radar.”

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper introduced a wider package of health proposals, including regular check-ups on the National Health Service (NHS) for individuals at risk. The party also intends to offer mental health “MOT checks” for men in their 40s, women who have recently given birth, and retirees.

Munira Wilson, the Lib Dem education and children’s spokeswoman, expressed the need for urgent action, stating, “Young people are facing a mental health emergency, and we need to act now to tackle it. Both the pandemic and the rise of social media have caused significant damage to children’s mental health. Conservative ministers have failed to grasp the scale of this crisis and have neglected young people repeatedly.”

At their annual conference, the Liberal Democrats became the first political party to adopt a preliminary version of their manifesto for the next general election. To appeal to voters in traditionally Conservative constituencies, the party passed a range of policies, including a commitment to maintaining the “triple lock,” which increases the state pension in line with the highest of wages, inflation, or 2.5%.

The party’s leader, Sir Ed Davey, confirmed their ongoing support for the “triple lock” mechanism while both the Conservatives and Labour have not made similar promises. The Liberal Democrats also pledged to protect Britain’s rivers with a special “blue flag” status to prevent sewage dumping and ensure access to a GP within seven days.

Although the party has focused on local health services and the environment as crucial aspects to win over voters in Conservative strongholds, there have been lingering questions regarding their stance on Brexit. While the leader stated that immediate return to the European Union is not on the table, the party aims to seek comprehensive reform of the UK’s relationship with Brussels.

