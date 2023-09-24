Liberal Democrats Propose Increased Support for Children’s Mental Health

The Liberal Democrats have unveiled a proposal to raise the digital services levy from 2% to 6% of company revenues in order to provide increased support for children in schools across England. The party is concerned about the impact of cyberbullying and harmful content online on children’s psychological well-being. A survey conducted Parentkind, which was cited the Lib Dems, highlighted these concerns among parents in 2021.

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper highlighted the importance of addressing mental health as she introduced a wider package of health proposals. These proposals include regular check-ups on the NHS for individuals at risk. The party also plans to offer mental health “MOT checks” for men in their 40s, women who have recently given birth, and people in retirement.

Munira Wilson, the Lib Dem education and children’s spokeswoman, emphasized the urgency of addressing the mental health crisis faced young people. She criticized conservative ministers for neglecting young people and failing to comprehend the scale of the issue caused both the pandemic and the rise of social media.

At the party’s annual conference, the Lib Dems became the first political party to adopt an early version of their manifesto for the next general election. They voted in favor of various policies aimed at appealing to voters in traditionally Conservative seats. These policies include a commitment to maintaining the “triple lock” for the state pension, which increases it in line with wages, inflation, or 2.5%, whichever is higher.

The party also pledged to protect Britain’s rivers granting them a special “blue flag” status to prevent sewage dumping. Additionally, they promised the right for individuals to see a GP within seven days.

While the Lib Dems have focused on local health services and environmental issues, questions have arisen regarding their stance on Brexit. The party’s leader, Sir Ed Davey, stated that returning to the EU is not on the immediate agenda. However, he emphasized the party’s belief in the need for comprehensive reform of Britain’s current relationship with Brussels.

