Rumors Swirl About Potential Sequel to Netflix’s “Triple Frontier”

Rumors are circulating that a sequel to J.C. Chandor’s action-packed film “Triple Frontier” may be in the works. Despite mixed reviews and disappointing viewership numbers, Netflix is reportedly considering moving forward with a follow-up to the 2019 release.

The original “Triple Frontier” showcased Chandor’s talent for crafting intense and heart-stopping action sequences, much like his previous films. It was a throwback to classic Hollywood action films, the kind that used to dominate the silver screen. However, despite a star-studded cast including actors Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, and Charlie Hunnam, the film did not perform as expected.

Netflix allegedly lost a significant amount of money on the production, costing upwards of $115 million, which was not recouped through viewership. Critics were divided on the film, further compounding its lackluster performance. Despite this, Charlie Hunnam, in an interview with The Mary Sue, revealed that he is involved in early discussions about a potential sequel.

However, it must be noted that the sequel is far from certain. Hunnam emphasized that the project is still in its infancy, and it is unclear whether Chandor would return as the director. The acclaimed filmmaker, known for movies like “Margin Call,” “All is Lost,” and “A Most Violent Year,” made a surprising move joining the Marvel universe for the 2024 film “Kraven the Hunter.” This decision prompted speculation about his future endeavors.

While the reasons behind Chandor’s decision to explore the superhero genre remain unknown, fans of “Triple Frontier” eagerly anticipate any news about the potential sequel. In the meantime, those who have not yet seen the original film can catch it on Netflix, experiencing a gripping adventure that explores the corrupting nature of greed, reminiscent of the classic “Treasure of the Sierra Madre.”