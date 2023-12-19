Charlie Hunnam to Produce Sequel to Triple Frontier for Netflix

Actor Charlie Hunnam has announced that he will be producing a sequel to the action thriller Triple Frontier for Netflix. The original film, directed J.C. Chandor, follows a group of five friends and former special forces operatives as they attempt to bring down a South American drug lord. The movie explores the consequences of their actions and tests their loyalties.

Hunnam revealed his plans for the sequel during an interview with The Mary Sue at a press event for his new film, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire. He described the project as being in its early stages of development, saying, “Nothing guaranteed, but I just set up recently as the main producer on a potential sequel to Triple Frontier at Netflix.”

In Triple Frontier, Hunnam plays the character William ‘Ironhead’ Miller, with Garrett Hedlund as his brother, Ben Miller. The film also stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, and Pedro Pascal. Hunnam expressed his eagerness to further explore the experiences of military personnel in the aftermath of their service. He said, “I feel like I’ve got a lot more to say about the sort of after-life of military personnel. I’m really hopeful.”

While the project is still in its infancy, Hunnam’s announcement has generated excitement among fans of the original film. It remains to be seen if the rest of the cast, including Hedlund, Affleck, Isaac, and Pascal, will be able to reunite for the sequel. Scheduling conflicts could pose a challenge, but if all goes well, audiences can look forward to another thrilling adventure in the world of Triple Frontier.

In the meantime, Hunnam captivates audiences with his role as Kai in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, a sci-fi epic featuring a star-studded cast including Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Jena Malone, Cary Elwes, Anthony Hopkins, and Djimon Hounsou. Fans of the actor have much to anticipate as he continues to take on exciting projects both in front of and behind the camera.