Hisense Launches ‘Choose Smarter’ Campaign to Expand UK Market Presence

Leeds-based creative agencies IMA-HOME, Hatch, and Ponderosa have joined forces to support Hisense, a leading electricals manufacturer, in its largest brand campaign in the UK to date. The campaign, titled ‘Choose Smarter,’ aims to help Hisense increase its market share, solidify its brand position, and drive growth.

Hisense, currently the second-largest TV brand worldwide, is venturing into TV advertising in the UK for the first time. In collaboration with Global Connected Marketing Agency, IMA-HOME, the TV campaign highlights the superior technology of Hisense products at competitive prices. This approach is aligned with the growing consumer demand for better value televisions and the increasing number of individuals identifying as “savvy shoppers.”

The centerpiece of the ‘Choose Smarter’ campaign is the TV ad featuring Hisense’s flagship TV line for 2023, the U7K. The ad cleverly taps into the dynamics of neighborly rivalry, emphasizing how Hisense offers cutting-edge technology at a fraction of the cost compared to other brands. The TV ad is airing on Sky Adsmart, VOD, and YouTube with targeted marketing to reach relevant audiences until December 5th.

In addition to the TV campaign, Hisense will leverage various marketing channels, including out-of-home advertising on roadsides and the London Underground, social media engagement, public relations, digital marketing, and in-store retailer training.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, expressed enthusiasm about the brand’s largest campaign to date, highlighting the significance of the TV ad’s debut. Bhatoye emphasized Hisense’s commitment to offering consumers high-quality products with advanced specifications at affordable price points. The ‘Choose Smarter’ campaign aims to educate consumers about the value of informed purchases and dispel the notion that high-quality products must come with exorbitant price tags.

This milestone campaign launch follows Hisense’s sponsorship commitment for the EURO24 tournament, demonstrating the brand’s dedication to expanding its presence and engaging with consumers across various platforms.

Overall, the ‘Choose Smarter’ campaign represents Hisense’s strategic effort to consolidate its position as a key player in the UK market emphasizing affordability, technological superiority, and consumer empowerment through well-informed choices.

