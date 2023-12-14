Women Arrested for Attempted Theft at Local Retail Store

Three women were apprehended authorities last month in Odessa, Texas, for allegedly attempting to steal merchandise from a Walmart store. The suspects, identified as Luisa Fernanda Molina, Danelly Andrea Loaiza, and Yoselyn Cuellar Viltres, are now facing charges of Theft of Property and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Following a report from the Odessa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart located on W Loop 338 on November 28. An asset protection employee had detained the three women, prompting the investigation. Authorities later accessed surveillance footage from a self-checkout station, which allegedly showed the suspects bagging items without scanning or paying for them. The total value of the stolen goods was estimated to be over $800.

All three individuals were immediately arrested at the scene and transferred to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center for processing. Subsequent records indicate that Luisa Fernanda Molina has been able to post bail, amounting to $6,000. However, Yoselyn Cuellar Viltres and Danelly Andrea Loaiza have been released to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This incident underscores the continued need for vigilance when it comes to preventing theft within retail establishments. It serves as a reminder for both businesses and customers that theft can result in legal consequences, as well as potential risks to personal safety. Retailers are encouraged to maintain robust security measures, while shoppers should always remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to store personnel or law enforcement officials.