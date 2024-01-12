Title: Trinamul Congress Exposes Government’s Failure on Jobs and Women’s Rights

Summary

The Trinamul Congress has launched its campaign to address the concerns of the youth and women in India. In the first episode of their Jan ki Baat series, the party questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failed promises on job creation and women’s empowerment. The Trinamul Congress aims to shed light on the BJP government’s failures over the past 10 years and raise awareness among the public.

Trinamul Congress Demands Answers on Job Creation

The Trinamul Congress is intensifying its attack on the BJP government questioning the Prime Minister’s promises on job creation. In a post on social media, the party highlights the millions of unemployed individuals in India who are suffering due to the BJP-led Centre’s economic decisions. They specifically ask Prime Minister Modi about the missing 20 crore jobs that were promised. A report from 2023 revealed that over 40 percent of Indian graduates under the age of 25 remain unemployed, contradicting the government’s claim of a low unemployment rate.

Failure to Empower Women

The Trinamul Congress also criticizes the government’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao program for failing to secure the rights of women. The share of women in regular wage work has sharply declined, leaving them with limited opportunities to pursue jobs that align with their skills. Instead, women are forced to work to support their households, further worsening their economic conditions. The party argues that the government’s focus on unnecessary advertisements is not effectively addressing the challenges faced women in society.

Trinamul Congress’ Jan ki Baat Campaign

The Trinamul Congress has unveiled its Jan ki Baat campaign as a means to expose the false claims made Prime Minister Modi over the years. The campaign aims to raise awareness among the public about the failures of the BJP government since coming into power in 2014. By utilizing various digital platforms, the Trinamul Congress seeks to engage with the public and encourage discussions about the government’s shortcomings.

In conclusion, the Trinamul Congress has taken a strong stance against the BJP government’s failure on job creation and women’s rights. Through their Jan ki Baat campaign, they have initiated a much-needed conversation about these pressing issues that affect the youth and women in India. As more episodes are released, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to these challenges and address the concerns raised the Trinamul Congress.