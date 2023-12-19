Trinamool Congress and INDIA Parties Set Deadline for Seat-Sharing Arrangement

Trinamool Congress and several parties from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have declared a deadline of December 31 for finalizing the seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As per sources, discussions on seat sharing will commence in various states on Wednesday and if complications arise, the matter will be taken to Delhi for further deliberations.

The meeting marked the fourth gathering of the INDIA bloc, attended prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Farooq Abdullah, Nitish Kumar, Rajiv Ranjan, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, MK Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, and Ram Gopal Yadav. During the meeting, each leader was given the opportunity to share their views and suggestions.

To enhance their campaign for the upcoming elections, the bloc plans to organize eight to ten joint public meetings from January onwards. Since its inception, the INDIA bloc has held three prior meetings. The first meeting took place in Patna on June 23, followed Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. The third meeting occurred in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, during which the coordination committee of 14 members and the election strategy committee of 19 members were announced.

A total of 28 parties have united under the INDIA bloc to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The goal is to present a strong and united front against the ruling party at the Centre.

Source: IANS