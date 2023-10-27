Cineverse Unleashes Halloween Horror with Exclusive Streaming Release of Trick or Treat

Prepare to scream this spooky season as Cineverse, a leading horror streaming service, gifts horror fans with a special treat. They have recently acquired the 1986 horror cult classic Trick or Treat from Red Shirt Pictures/Synapse Films and are premiering it exclusively on their platform, just in time for Halloween weekend. This marks the first time the new restoration from Synapse Films has ever been seen and the first time the movie has ever made its way onto a streaming service.

Trick or Treat, directed Charles Martin Smith, is a true cult classic that introduces rocker Sammi Curr to the world. The film combines the best of the 1980s metal scene with the decade’s cheeky take on the genre. Featuring a cast of soon-to-be household names including Marc Price and Doug Savant, alongside rock icons Gene Simmons and Ozzy Osbourne, Trick or Treat is an iconic blend of music, horror, and satire.

In the film, after the death of his heavy metal idol, a bullied teenage boy named Eddie Weinbauer discovers a way to resurrect the rocker. Possessing a one-of-a-kind item, the final recording of Sammi Curr, Eddie soon realizes its sinister secret. Played a certain way, the record unleashes the demonic rocker from the dead, unleashing heavy metal Hell upon those who get in his way.

Trick or Treat’s nostalgic nuance still resonates nearly four decades after its release. The film captures the essence of 80s music, satanism, and fandom and continues to be celebrated horror enthusiasts.

4. Can you tell me more about SCREAMBOX?

SCREAMBOX is a streaming service dedicated to horror films and series. It offers a diverse library of content, including classic horror films, indie horrors, and horror series. SCREAMBOX is refreshed monthly with new content, providing a wide range of terror for casual and die-hard horror fans. You can access SCREAMBOX on various platforms, including iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.

5. Where else can I find horror content on SCREAMBOX?

Aside from Trick or Treat, SCREAMBOX features a vast collection of horror films, including classics like Slumber Party Massacre and the original House on Haunted Hill. Additionally, you can find the blockbuster indie horror films The Outwaters and Terrifier 2, as well as horror series such as The Island and Masters of Horror.

Source: Cineverse.com

Stream. Scream. Repeat. And Happy Halloween.