Panel Speaks on Social Media Attack Over Election Petitions

Justice Muhammad Tukur, Chairman of panel 1 of the National and state assembly election petitions in Jos, Plateau State, has addressed a social media attack against the panel. The panel, which comprises Justices Omaka Elekwa and O . Adetujeye, dealt with the petitions filed against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislative candidates in the 2023 elections and ruled in favor of opposition parties which came second at the polls.

Opponents of PDP candidates claimed that the party was unqualified to sponsor candidates due to a lack of structure following past court judgments that annulled PDP’s ward congresses. The PDP candidates contested the verdicts and filed appeals, while some individuals accused the judges of bias.

Justice Tukur responded to rumors of inducement, stating that none of the panel members were influenced to favor anyone. He also pointed out that each case had a different background and should not be compared solely based on the judgments.

Justice Adetujeye expressed concern about the insinuations of manipulation against the panel, emphasizing the importance of lawyers being fair to their clients and conveying accurate information about court proceedings. She reminded lawyers to always tell their clients the truth and not rely on hearsay or social media.

Justice Elekwa also criticized lawyers who mislead their clients and urged them to provide an accurate account of what transpired during the tribunal proceedings.

The panel’s rulings against the PDP, based on the argument of a lack of party structure, have been a contentious issue. However, the panel members emphasize that they have acted in accordance with their conscience and will be held accountable for their actions in the end.

Sources: Daily Trust