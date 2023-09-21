Trial Begins for Long Beach Police Officers Accused of Filing False Reports

Two Long Beach Police Department officers are currently on trial for allegedly filing false police reports that led to the wrongful arrest of an individual in possession of a loaded handgun. The trial centers around an encounter between two paroled gang members, a veteran patrol officer, and a rookie officer-in-training, which took place at a taqueria in Long Beach on February 15, 2018.

During the opening statements in court, jurors were shown video footage of the incident. The footage revealed that a man, identified as Max the prosecution, entered the taqueria carrying a Louis Vuitton satchel, followed another man, identified as Orlando. After exchanging greetings and potentially engaging in a brief transaction, both men went outside the restaurant, presumably to smoke. At this point, a police car passed and eventually parked nearby.

The officers, Dedier Reyes and David Salcedo, later claimed that they recognized Max and Orlando as known gang members who were on probation, thus allowing them to be searched law enforcement. The officers deemed their behavior suspicious and decided to intervene. In the video footage, Reyes entered the restaurant and ordered Orlando to come outside. However, he did not appear to notice or interact with the dropped satchel. Several minutes later, Reyes returned to the taqueria, spoke briefly to the employees, and then approached the satchel, which was discovered to contain a firearm.

The officers’ subsequent reports contradicted the video evidence. Both Reyes, acting as the training officer, and Salcedo, the trainee, falsely claimed to have witnessed Orlando holding the Louis Vuitton bag. Additionally, Reyes wrote in his report that he had seen Orlando entering the restaurant with the satchel, despite the police car being too far away at the time for the officers to have observed it. The prosecutor argued that the officers fabricated their observations to justify Orlando’s arrest.

Deputy District Attorney Kristopher Gay emphasized to the jurors that the officers knowingly lied in their reports, comparing their actions to cheating on a test. However, the defense attorneys representing the officers maintained that it was a case of mistaken identification due to the similarity in physical appearance between Max and Orlando. They argued it was a reasonable mistake, not intentional deceit.

The trial has already had repercussions on other cases. For instance, a man serving a 39-year sentence for allegedly assaulting a Long Beach officer had his conviction vacated when it was revealed that Reyes’ testimony was instrumental in securing the conviction. Prosecutors lost confidence in the officer’s credibility. Furthermore, Long Beach settled a police brutality case involving Reyes for nearly $500,000, although the city’s legal counsel stated that the settlement did not imply an admission of liability.

In conclusion, the trial of these two Long Beach Police Department officers revolves around allegations of false reporting, mistaken identification, and potential misconduct. The trial is ongoing, and further developments will likely shed more light on the truth of the matter.

Sources: This article is based on factual information from the source article without the use of URLs.