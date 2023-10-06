Threema Introduces Desktop Version for iOS Users

Threema, a messaging app known for its high level of security and decentralized nature, has launched a new feature that allows iOS users to chat from their desktops. While this functionality was already available for Android users, the addition of iOS compatibility further expands Threema’s reach.

Users with iPhones can now access the desktop version of Threema on various operating systems, including Mac, Windows, and Linux. This means that iOS users no longer have to compromise on security when using Threema on their desktops.

Threema ensures that the desktop version of their app is just as secure, if not more, than the mobile version. The app restricts metadata utilizing a mediator server that synchronizes messages between devices linked to a user’s account. This separation ensures that the Threema chat server sends messages from one ID to another without any knowledge of the content, making the entire process completely anonymous.

To use the new desktop version, users need to have at least version 5.5.3 of the Threema app installed on their iPhones. They also need to link their devices using the “Add Device” function within the mobile app.

In addition to the desktop update, Threema has introduced a new anonymous payment method called “Cash Payment.” This payment option allows users to pay for the app license in cash, rather than using credit cards, debit cards, or bank transfers. Users receive a payment identification number and license URL within the app, which they can then use to complete the payment physically sending the money via mail.

This innovative payment method, though traditional in its approach, ensures utmost privacy as no personal information is exchanged online. Threema’s focus on security is evident in every aspect of the app, including its payment options.

