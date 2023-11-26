New Study Reveals Growing Interest in Netflix Stock Ownership

A recent study conducted Franklin Resources Inc. has shown a significant increase in institutional interest in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQNFLX). According to the study, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Netflix 264.5% during the second quarter of this year. The firm now owns 438,532 shares of the internet television network’s stock, an increase of 318,218 shares.

This finding is mirrored several other institutional investors who have also recently bought and sold shares of Netflix. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in the company worth $29,000, while Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings an astounding 8,700.0% in the first quarter, now owning 88 shares worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC and Silicon Valley Capital Partners also increased their stake in Netflix 52.6% and 80.0%, respectively, during the first quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC rounded out these investments with a $35,000 purchase of Netflix shares.

These significant increases in positions held institutional investors indicate a growing confidence in Netflix and its future prospects. With 79.95% of the stock now owned institutional investors and hedge funds, it’s clear that the market has high expectations for the company.

As for analyst recommendations, Netflix has been receiving a mix of ratings. While two research analysts have rated the stock as a sell, ten have issued a hold rating, and twenty-five have given it a buy rating, resulting in a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.” These ratings suggest that analysts see potential in the company and are optimistic about its future performance.

Netflix, Inc. has been enjoying a strong stock performance, with the stock opening at $479.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.86. Netflix reported earnings of $3.73 per share for the last quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $3.49. The company’s revenue for the quarter reached $8.54 billion, a 7.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

In conclusion, the recent study conducted Franklin Resources Inc. and the increased positions held institutional investors indicate a growing interest in and confidence in Netflix. With its strong stock performance and positive earnings report, the company seems to have a bright future ahead.

FAQs:

What is the percentage increase in Netflix stock ownership Franklin Resources Inc.?

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Netflix 264.5% during the second quarter.

What is the market capitalization of Netflix?

Netflix, Inc. has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion.

What is the consensus rating for Netflix stock?

Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” based on analyst recommendations.

What were Netflix’s earnings for the last quarter?

Netflix reported earnings of $3.73 per share for the last quarter.

How much did Netflix’s revenue increase compared to the same quarter last year?

Netflix’s revenue for the quarter increased 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.