Trevor Noah: Where Was I – A Hilarious Global Adventure

Trevor Noah’s latest comedy special, “Where Was I,” takes audiences on a side-splitting journey around the world. With his unique perspective, Noah explores the diversity and quirks of global cultures, from encountering different national anthems to navigating cultural customs.

If you’re wondering where and how to watch this hilarious comedy special, look no further than Netflix. “Where Was I” is available for streaming on the platform, making it easily accessible to comedy lovers everywhere. This marks Noah’s fourth original comedy special on Netflix, a testament to his popularity and comedic talent.

To enjoy the comedic brilliance of Trevor Noah, simply follow these steps to watch “Where Was I” on Netflix:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preference:

– $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard)

– $22.99 per month (premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans to cater to various preferences. The Standard with Ads Plan, priced at $6.99 per month, provides access to a vast library of TV shows and movies. However, it may display ads before or during content. This plan allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan, priced at $15.49 per month, shares the same benefits but is completely ad-free. It also allows users to download content on two supported devices and adds the option to include one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

For the ultimate viewing experience, the Premium Plan, priced at $22.99 per month, offers all the features of the Standard Plan but for four supported devices at a time. Content is displayed in Ultra HD, and users can download content on up to six supported devices simultaneously. The Premium Plan also allows for up to two additional members who don’t live in the same household and supports Netflix spatial audio.

In “Where Was I,” Trevor Noah takes audiences on a comedic rollercoaster, riffing on national anthems, sharing hilarious experiences from a German sightseeing tour, and getting roasted in Paris. Brace yourself for a laughter-filled adventure through Noah’s world travels.

Please note that streaming services may change over time, so it’s always a good idea to check for the latest information. As of now, Trevor Noah’s “Where Was I” is available for streaming on Netflix, so get ready to embark on a global comedy tour with one of the funniest comedians of our time.