Trevor Noah Returns to Netflix with Hilarious New Special

Trevor Noah, the beloved comedian and former host of The Daily Show, is making his highly anticipated return to our screens with a brand-new comedy special on Netflix.

Titled “Where Was I,” the special showcases Noah’s signature wit and charm as he regales audiences with hilarious tales from his recent travels around the world. From encountering foreign national anthems to navigating cultural norms, Noah’s unique perspective offers a refreshing take on the diversity and quirks of global cultures.

After taking some time off following his departure from The Daily Show in 2022, Noah’s return to the comedy scene has been eagerly awaited fans. While his permanent replacement on the show has yet to be announced Comedy Central, “Where Was I” serves as a reminder of Noah’s comedic brilliance and his ability to connect with audiences on a global scale.

The Netflix special, Trevor Noah: Where Was I, is set to premiere on December 19, 2023. Fans can expect an evening of laughter, sharp social commentary, and Noah’s trademark storytelling as he takes them on a hilarious journey through his recent adventures.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of Trevor Noah or new to his comedy, Where Was I promises to be a must-watch special that will leave audiences in stitches. So mark your calendars and get ready to join Trevor Noah for a night of laughter and insight.

Don’t miss out on the return of one of comedy’s brightest stars. Tune in to Netflix on December 19th to catch Trevor Noah’s latest and much-anticipated comedy special!