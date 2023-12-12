Trevor Noah’s Highly-Anticipated Netflix Comedy Special Nominated for Golden Globe Award

South African comedian Trevor Noah is gearing up to release his long-awaited Netflix comedy special, titled “Trevor Noah: Where Was I.” The special, which premieres on December 19th, marks Noah’s fourth comedy special on the streaming platform. The first trailer for the special was released on Monday, just hours after it received a nomination for a Golden Globe Award.

In the trailer, Noah shares a humorous anecdote about losing his luggage in Paris and struggling to understand a rambling French translator trying to assist him. With his trademark wit, Noah jokes, “Let’s try French. Let’s see what happens.”

The nomination for the Golden Globe Award comes in the newly-created category of “Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.” Noah will be competing against esteemed comedians such as Ricky Gervais, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes for the coveted award.

Noah’s rise to fame began when he took over as the host of “The Daily Show” in 2015, following the departure of Jon Stewart. Despite initially having little knowledge of American politics, Noah quickly gained praise for his global perspective and ability to find humor in the eccentricities of different cultures.

Prior to his Netflix special, Noah embarked on a successful North American stand-up tour called “Off the Record,” which included stops in cities like Dallas, Seattle, and San Diego. He also hosted the Grammy Awards for a third time in February, joining LL Cool J as the only hosts to lead three or more separate years of ceremonies.

Directed David Paul Meyer, who also works on “The Daily Show,” and executive produced a team including Noah himself, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I” promises to entertain viewers with the comedian’s unique and insightful comedic style. With his Golden Globe nomination adding to the anticipation, fans can’t wait to see what Noah has in store for them in his latest special.