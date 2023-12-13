Trevor Noah Nominated for Golden Globe in Stand-Up Comedy

South African comedian Trevor Noah has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the category of Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. This year, he is up against other notable comedians such as Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Ricky Gervais, and Sarah Silverman. It is both Sykes and Rock’s first nomination at the prestigious award show.

Noah’s nomination comes just a year after he ended his seven-year run as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” Reflecting on his journey, Noah shared his gratitude for the success he has achieved. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said. “There were empty seats, and then I look at this now. I don’t take it for granted ever.”

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place on the evening of December 19 and will be broadcasted live on CBS. The event will also be available for streaming on Paramount+. It is an exciting moment for Noah, who has recently released his fourth stand-up comedy special, “Where Was I,” on Netflix. The special, directed David Paul Meyer, was filmed at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

In “Where Was I,” Noah shares hilarious anecdotes from his recent travels around the world, highlighting his experiences with foreign national anthems and varying cultural norms. With his unique blend of storytelling and insightful commentary, Noah’s performances continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

As Noah’s career in stand-up comedy continues to soar, his Golden Globe nomination further solidifies his status as one of the industry’s most talented and celebrated comedians. Fans eagerly await the awards ceremony to see if he will take home the coveted award.