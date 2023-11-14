New Article: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Confronts Cyberbully on Instagram

Marissa Lawrence, the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, recently took a stand against cyberbullying after a social media user made derogatory comments about their relationship. The incident occurred when Marissa posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to her husband on Instagram, only to receive an offensive message from an account named “yourfrienddeath.”

In the comment, the user suggested that Marissa was only interested in Trevor because of his wealth, adding, “@marissa_lawrence hope God takes your man. Incompetent [trash emojis]. You’re only in it for the money anyway.” Disturbed the remark, Marissa decided to address the issue publicly.

Taking a screenshot of the offensive comment, Marissa shared it on her Instagram Story and urged her followers to report the user’s account. In her accompanying message, she expressed her disapproval, stating, “I don’t usually post this stuff, but this is not okay… Please report this account.”

Marissa’s response garnered support from her followers as they rallied behind her to report the offending account. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence has yet to comment on the situation.

The incident shed light on the pervasive issue of cyberbullying, particularly targeting public figures and their loved ones. Social media platforms have become breeding grounds for anonymous abuse, leading many individuals to push for stricter regulations and enforcement.

Married in April 2021, the Lawrences’ relationship dates back to their fifth-grade years, forging a strong bond over time. Trevor proposed to Marissa in July 2020, and a few days before Trevor was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the couple tied the knot.

Marissa celebrated her birthday with a backyard party in Jacksonville, Florida, attended friends and fellow NFL players, including Laquon Treadwell and Sidney Jones IV. The joyful occasion allowed Marissa to embrace the love and support of her close-knit circle amidst the online negativity.

Together, the Lawrences remind us of the importance of standing up against cyberbullying, advocating for a safer online environment that fosters kindness and respect.

