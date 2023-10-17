How to Watch and Stream Trese on Netflix

Trese is a captivating animated TV series based on a popular Filipino comic book series. It takes viewers on a thrilling journey through a world filled with supernatural creatures and investigates supernatural crimes in the bustling city of Manila.

The series revolves around the titular character, Alexandra Trese, a skilled detective who specializes in handling supernatural cases involving creatures from Filipino folklore. As she battles dark forces and uncovers the hidden world of the supernatural, Trese works tirelessly to maintain the delicate balance between the human and supernatural realms.

The main cast of Trese includes Alexandra Trese (voiced Shay Mitchell in English, Liza Soberano in Filipino, and Ryoko Shiraishi in Japanese), the Kambal (voiced Griffin Puatu, Simon dela Cruz, and Yoshihisa Hosokawa), Captain Guerrero (voiced Matt Yang King, Apollo Abraham, and Ken Uo), Hank (voiced Jon Jon Briones, Christopher Carlo Caling, and Yūki Sanpei), and Anton Trese (voiced Carlos Alazraqui, Eugene Adalia, and Ken Yanai).

To enjoy the captivating world of Trese, you can stream the series on Netflix. Netflix is a popular streaming service known for its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content that subscribers can watch on-demand.

To watch Trese on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preferences:

– $6.99 per month (standard plan with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard plan)

– $19.99 per month (premium plan)

3. Enter your email address and create a password to create your account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers three different plans. The standard plan with ads costs $6.99 per month and provides access to most movies and TV shows, although it does include ads before or during content. This plan allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The standard plan, priced at $15.49 per month, offers the same features but is completely ad-free. Additionally, users can download content on two supported devices and can add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The premium plan, costing $19.99 per month, provides all the benefits of the standard plan along with the ability to watch on four supported devices simultaneously and enjoy content in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

Trese’s synopsis sets the stage for an exciting adventure, stating, “In Manila, where dark supernatural forces pervade the criminal underworld, it’s up to Alexandra Trese to keep the peace — but there’s a storm brewing.”

With Netflix, you can easily embark on this thrilling journey and discover the captivating world of Trese.

