Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Hits Back at James Maddison’s Instagram Banter

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has fired back at England teammate James Maddison’s social media banter. The two players clashed on the pitch when Tottenham defeated Liverpool 2-1 in a controversial Premier League match.

The game was marred contentious refereeing decisions, most notably the VAR controversy surrounding Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp commented that the match should be replayed, a statement that was met with widespread ridicule.

Maddison took to Instagram, posting a photo of himself with Alexander-Arnold and captioning it with “Still asking for a replay,” followed snoring, crying with laughter, and heart emojis. Alexander-Arnold promptly responded with a stinging retort, saying, “Still asking to see my trophies,” accompanied the same three emojis.

While Maddison may have won the FA Cup and Community Shield during his time at Leicester, Alexander-Arnold has an impressive list of titles on his resume. In addition to the FA Cup and Community Shield, he has also won the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, Carabao Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.

Despite their recent clash on the field and the banter on social media, it is clear that there is a friendly camaraderie between the two England teammates. The exchange on Instagram shows that they can share jokes and have a lighthearted connection, even when they find themselves on opposing sides.

