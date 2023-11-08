New Report Suggests Apple to Transition from Mini-LED to OLED Panels for iPad Pro in 2024

Apple’s plan to release an iPad Pro model equipped with OLED panels has been a topic of speculation for quite some time now. According to a recent report market research firm TrendForce, it is likely that Apple will fully embrace OLED technology and phase out the use of mini-LED panels in its iPad Pro lineup next year.

The report discusses the shipment volumes of mini-LED panels, projecting a continuous growth in the usage of this product until 2027. After a period of relative stability in 2023, the shipment volume for mini-LED panels in the panel industry is expected to reach 13.79 million units in 2024, and is forecasted to grow to 31.5 million units 2027.

In terms of technological applications, the shipment volume of mini-LED panels in 2023 is projected to reach 296,000 units, spanning across multiple fields. With the OLED panel market nearing saturation and the sustained decline in the cost of mini-LED, a growth period is expected to emerge between 2026 and 2027.

However, the report also points out that OLED poses a potential threat to mini-LED in the tablet and laptop market, with a market expectation of a turning point this year.

One of the significant shifts mentioned in the report is regarding the iPad Pro. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which currently features a mini-LED display, is expected to be discontinued in 2024 and replaced with an OLED version. This transition is projected to result in a 15.6% annual decline in the shipment volume of mini-LED laptops.

While the report does not specifically mention the 11-inch iPad Pro, it remains unclear whether it will continue to utilize mini-LED or switch to OLED technology.

Additionally, the shipment volume of mini-LED laptops in 2024 is expected to decline approximately 39%. However, the report does not provide details regarding specific product lines such as the MacBook Pro.

Apart from Apple’s iPad Pro, the mini-LED market indeed has other factors to rely on. For the television industry, the decreasing production costs of mini-LEDs suggest an optimistic outlook for 2024, with a projected shipment volume of 6.21 million units, representing a 53.5% growth compared to the previous year’s period. By 2027, the shipment volume in this field is forecasted to reach 24.4 million units.

The automotive market is also a promising sector where the adoption of display technology is gradually expanding.

