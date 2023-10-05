WhatsApp introduces new feature: Channels

The latest update of WhatsApp, Spain’s most popular messaging application, has brought a new functionality: channels. These channels are similar to those found in Telegram or Instagram, allowing users to broadcast news and updates, in addition to sending messages.

Many brands, celebrities, and media outlets are expected to take advantage of this new feature to communicate with their audience. Already, media outlets such as Xataka, Directo al Paladar, Sensacine, and 3D juegos have launched their own channels.

Following suit, Trendencias has just launched its own WhatsApp channel, where followers can stay updated on fashion, beauty, travel, movies, series, lifestyle, and more. To find Trendencias on the application, simply go to the “News” tab, click on the “Channels” option, and search for “Trendencias”.

For those interested in discovering the latest trends and news in various fields, WhatsApp channels provide an easy and convenient way to stay connected. Whether it’s staying up-to-date with the latest fashion trends or finding inspiration for home decor, these channels offer a one-stop-shop for curated content.

So, why wait? Join Trendencias’ WhatsApp channel today and never miss out on the latest updates and trends in the world of fashion and lifestyle.

Sources: Xataka, Directo al Paladar, Sensacine, 3D juegos

Definitions:

WhatsApp: a popular messaging application widely used in Spain

Channels: a new feature introduced WhatsApp that allows users to broadcast news and updates to their audience

Meta: the parent company of WhatsApp

Telegram: a messaging app similar to WhatsApp

Instagram: a social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos

Trendencias: a media outlet focusing on fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and more