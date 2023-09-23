Manchester City’s Treble Trophy Tour Showcases Kerala’s Beauty

Football fans in Kerala are eagerly anticipating Manchester City’s Treble Trophy Tour, which is coming to Kochi. To promote the event, Manchester City shared an image on their social media platforms featuring the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, and Super Cup trophies with Kerala’s stunning Vembanad Lake as the backdrop.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas expressed his excitement, stating that it is a proud moment for Kerala to have a world-renowned football club like Manchester City appreciating the beauty of the state. He also mentioned that Kerala’s love for football is well-known, and this promotion further solidifies the state’s reputation in the global tourism map.

Vembanad Lake is Kerala’s largest lake, spanning 230 square kilometers. Its picturesque Kochi stretch, filled with small islands, adds to its natural beauty. The Treble Trophy Tour will be visiting Mumbai after Kochi, allowing fans in different cities to enjoy and celebrate Manchester City’s recent victories.

This is not the first time a major football club has highlighted Kerala’s attractions. Earlier this summer, Chelsea FC took a virtual tour of Alappuzha, praising the state’s backwater paradise. Additionally, the Wimbledon Tennis Championship prominently featured Kerala’s iconic snake boat race on its digital platforms during the tournament.

These initiatives not only showcase Kerala’s natural beauty but also attract attention to its tourism potential. By associating with world-renowned football clubs, Kerala establishes itself as a must-visit destination for sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]

– [Source 3]