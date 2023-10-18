Treasure Global Inc Introduces AI Robot for Extended-Hour Live Commerce on TikTok

Treasure Global Inc, an innovative technology solutions provider, has announced the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) robot designed for extended-hour live commerce sessions on TikTok. The introduction of this AI robot not only elevates Treasure Global’s subsidiary, ZCITY, but also revolutionizes the way businesses engage with their customers on TikTok’s live commerce platform.

ZCITY sees TikTok Live Commerce as a monumental opportunity to diversify its revenue streams and showcase its products in an innovative and engaging manner. With the incorporation of Tencent’s cutting-edge technology, ZCITY has developed its own live commerce robot that can seamlessly interact with viewers via chatbox.

The live commerce robot, powered advanced AI technology, serves as a pioneering model, demonstrating products and services in real-time on the TikTok platform. This innovative approach to marketing captures the attention of the TikTok community and provides viewers with a dynamic and immersive shopping experience. By harnessing the power of AI, the robot can answer queries, provide product details, and offer personalized recommendations, tailoring each customer interaction to their specific needs. Its ability to operate for extended hours on TikTok sets it apart in the live commerce arena, allowing for unprecedented reach and engagement.

TikTok’s status as the world’s highest traffic live commerce platform makes it the ideal stage for ZCITY’s groundbreaking technology. With millions of active users daily, TikTok provides an unrivaled platform that allows ZCITY to showcase its products and services to a global audience. This AI robot marks a pivotal moment for Treasure Global Inc and ZCITY, as it redefines the e-commerce landscape on TikTok, offering a dynamic and interactive shopping experience that transcends traditional boundaries.

Treasure Global Inc’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement continues to shape the future of e-commerce, enhancing the way businesses and customers connect in the digital age.

Source: Treasure Global Inc.

Definitions:

– AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence processes machines, especially computer systems.

– TikTok Live Commerce: The integration of live video streaming and e-commerce on the TikTok platform, enabling businesses to showcase and sell their products in real-time.

– Treasure Global Inc: An innovative technology solutions provider and the parent company of ZCITY.

– ZCITY: A subsidiary of Treasure Global Inc that focuses on developing digital solutions and platforms.

Sources:

– GlobeNewswire (2023). Treasure Global Inc Introduces AI Robot for Extended-Hour Live Commerce on TikTok. [Press release]