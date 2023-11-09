Travis Kelce’s Social Media Journey: Chasing the Shadow of Mahomes

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star, has made headlines not just for his football skills, but also for his high-profile romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift. While their relationship has certainly raised Kelce’s profile, he still has some catching up to do on social media compared to his teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, the young quarterback prodigy, boasts an impressive six million followers on Instagram, surpassing Kelce’s 4.6 million. In the realm of NFL players’ social media presence, both Mahomes and Kelce reign supreme, but the shadow of NFL legend Tom Brady looms large over them both. Brady, with a staggering 14.5 million followers, stands as the undisputed king of NFL social media.

The dynamics between Mahomes and Kelce, both on and off the field, add an intriguing layer to their social media standings. Kelce’s connection with Swift has undeniably contributed to his increased popularity. Sources reveal that their relationship is rapidly becoming more serious, further fueling interest among their fans.

As Taylor Swift gears up for the next leg of her successful The Eras Tour in South America, Kelce reportedly plans to join her during the Chiefs’ Week 10 break. This decision to spend time together, despite their demanding schedules, could potentially enhance Kelce’s social media following. And with the added possibility of being spotted together in exotic locations during the tour, their fans can anticipate some captivating posts.

Kelce’s quest to close the gap in social media prominence between him and Mahomes is an intriguing narrative to follow. As he continues to make his mark on the field and in his personal life, fans eagerly await to witness his rise in the realm of social media.

