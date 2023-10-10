Jason Kelce’s Daughter Wyatt is a Fan of Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce’s 4-year-old daughter, Wyatt, is showing her support for her Uncle Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift. In a heartwarming TikTok video posted Jason’s wife, Kylie, Wyatt can be seen sitting on the couch while attempting to learn the names of her dad’s Philadelphia Eagles teammates.

Kylie captioned the clip, “Just another Swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap. Who knows?” The official Eagles account praised Wyatt, saying, “Good job Wyatt!” This adorable moment caught the attention of fellow Swifties who have now become newly-devoted football fans.

Fans expressed their desire for a meetup between Kylie, baby Wyatt, and Taylor Swift. One fan begged for a Kylie/Baby Wy/TSwift meet and greet, while another suggested Kylie and Wyatt start their own podcast, expressing more interest in their commentary than Jason and Travis Kelce. Another fan recommended a “Baby Wy” segment on the Kelce brothers’ podcast, “New Heights.”

It’s worth noting that Taylor Swift did not attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ recent game against the Minnesota Vikings, despite gaining attention as a spectator in the previous two weeks.

In a recent podcast appearance on “Got It From My Momma,” Kelce’s mom, Donna, expressed her thoughts on the NFL capitalizing on her younger son’s love life. Donna acknowledged that the NFL is benefiting financially from the attention surrounding Jason’s relationship but didn’t delve into specifics. She also made an appearance on the “Today” show, where she coyly refused to reveal what she discussed with Taylor Swift during the games.

Donna did admit to answering a technical question Swift had but emphasized her desire to maintain the couple’s privacy. She mentioned that being seen in the boxes with Swift has added excitement to her life.

Definitions:

– TikTok: A social media platform for sharing short videos.

– Eagles: Referring to the Philadelphia Eagles football team.

– Swifties: Dedicated fans of Taylor Swift.

– Podcast: An audio program available for download or streaming on the internet.

– NFL: National Football League.

– Kansas City Chiefs: A professional football team.

– Minnesota Vikings: A professional football team.

– Today Show: A popular morning news and talk show in the United States.

Sources: None