Travis Kelce’s Mother Enjoys Taylor Swift on Celebrity Cruise Ship

Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, recently gave fans a glimpse into her life aboard a Celebrity Cruise ship through an Instagram video. While some may assume she is trying to escape the spotlight on her son and his relationship with Taylor Swift, a closer listen to the video reveals a subtle reminder of the singer. Swift’s song “The 1” from her album “Folklore” is playing in the background.

Sharp-eared Swifties were quick to notice the musical choice in the clip, with one fan excitedly commenting on Taylor playing in the background. The comment section lit up with talk of Swift’s music, celebrating the album “Folklore” as her best work.

Donna Kelce has gained recognition in her own right as the mother of Travis Kelce, star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason Kelce, star center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Her profile grew as her sons’ teams faced off in the Super Bowl earlier this year. The media buzz around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s rumored relationship further propelled her into the spotlight.

During an appearance on TODAY, Mama Kelce didn’t reveal much about her son’s relationship with Swift. Despite being spotted together at multiple games, she remained tight-lipped. “It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” she said. However, she admitted that the experience has been strange yet exciting.

While fans speculate about a blossoming love story between Kelce and Swift, Mama Kelce remains cautious. She described her time spent with Swift as “OK,” but insisted that it is too early to tell where things will go.

Travis Kelce took it upon himself to reassure his mom when she seemed underwhelmed her own response during the interview. According to WSJ.Magazine, Kelce called his mom immediately afterward to praise her and compliment her green eyeglasses.

