Kayla Nicole Appears to Unfollow Brittany Mahomes on Instagram

Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, have had a close friendship for a long time. They have attended events together and supported each other on social media. However, recently, there seems to be some tension between the two, as Kayla Nicole has unfollowed Brittany on Instagram.

Brittany is currently in New York for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets and still follows Kayla on Instagram. This unfollowing comes after Kayla was present at Brittany and Patrick’s wedding and helped throw Brittany a surprise birthday party last month.

The tension between the two friends is unclear, and there is no timeline for when Kayla unfollowed Brittany. However, it seems that Kayla is focusing on a fun weekend in New York, as she has been seen enjoying the city and attending events.

This is not the first time Brittany and Kayla have been linked to other celebrities. After the Chiefs’ win against the Chicago Bears, Brittany and Taylor Swift hit it off and were seen together. It is rumored that Taylor Swift may make an appearance at the upcoming game between the Chiefs and the Jets.

While the reason for the tension between Kayla Nicole and Brittany Mahomes is unknown, it is clear that their friendship has hit a rough patch. Whether they will reconcile in the future or remain distant is yet to be seen.

