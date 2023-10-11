Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Addresses Online Trolling Amid Rumored Relationship with Taylor Swift

Sports presenter Kayla Nicole, ex-girlfriend of NFL player Travis Kelce, has spoken out about the online trolling she has faced since rumors of Kelce’s relationship with pop star Taylor Swift surfaced. Nicole posted a video statement on Instagram, addressing the “backlash and embarrassment” she has experienced since the news broke. Nicole and Kelce reportedly dated on-and-off for five years.

Nicole’s followers noticed that Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, were allegedly pitting the women against each other and leaving inappropriate comments on Nicole’s social media posts. In response, Nicole shared a nearly four-minute-long video aimed at Black women, urging them not to participate in the negativity and preserve their self-worth.

She highlighted the importance of resources such as therapy, prayer, and community for those struggling with negativity or trolling online. Kelce confirmed his single status earlier this year, stating that he is focused on his profession and enjoying life. He also addressed rumors of infidelity, calling them “fake news” and stating they were not the reason for his breakup with Nicole.

Nicole and Kelce briefly reconciled in 2020 but ended their relationship for good a few months later. Swift has been spotted at Kansas City Chiefs games, along with Kelce’s mother and the wife of his teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Source: The Associated Press