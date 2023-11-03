The Highly Anticipated NFL Game in Frankfurt, Germany: Speculation Surrounding Taylor Swift’s Attendance

The upcoming Dolphins-Chiefs game in Frankfurt, Germany is set to be the biggest NFL game ever held on foreign soil. While the attendance of numerous celebrities has been confirmed, it remains unknown whether pop sensation Taylor Swift will be among the attendees.

Travis Kelce, the talented Kansas City tight end, was asked about Swift’s potential presence at Sunday’s game during a recent press conference. Responding with a hint of humor, Kelce mentioned that speculating about Swift’s attendance tends to impact betting odds and spread lines. Consequently, he chose to keep any inside information to himself.

It is important to note that Kelce’s comments were most likely made in jest, as he generally performs well regardless of Swift’s presence. However, his playful response has led many to believe that the beloved artist will indeed make an appearance.

The significance of this game cannot be overstated. It is considered one of the largest regular-season matches in NFL history, attracting international attention and drawing in fans from around the world. The sheer magnitude of the event is likely to motivate both teams, particularly the Chiefs, who have a proven track record of success in high-stakes games.

