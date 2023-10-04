Travis Kelce Wears BYU Jersey on Podcast After Losing Bet

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made headlines recently sporting a BYU jersey on his “New Heights” podcast. The unusual choice of attire was the result of a bet Kelce made with some of his BYU alumnus teammates. After BYU’s win over Cincinnati, Kelce agreed to wear the Cougars’ jersey on his show, while his teammates agreed to join him at a pool party in Las Vegas.

Kelce even showed off the jersey, which had his name on the back. He jokingly mentioned that it may have been game-worn, as the corners underneath the armpits were cut. Kelce’s gesture caught the attention of former BYU tight end Chad Lewis, who expressed excitement about seeing Kelce wear the BYU jersey.

In addition to his bet with teammates, Kelce has a connection with BYU through practice squad tight end Matt Bushman. Kelce praised Bushman’s growth during a prior discussion and commended him for stepping up in the absence of Kelce himself during Week 1 of the NFL season.

Social media had a field day with Kelce’s BYU jersey, with some making Taylor Swift references and others jokingly claiming that it must be their old jersey. Overall, Kelce’s choice to wear the BYU jersey added some extra excitement and banter to his podcast.

