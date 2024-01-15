Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Blossoms as They Get to Know Each Other’s Friends

Summary: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship seems to be evolving as they gradually integrate into each other’s social circles. Swift has formed a friendship with Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, while Kelce appears to be showing support for Swift’s best friend Selena Gomez’s new romance with music producer Benny Blanco.

In recent photos shared GQ, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were seen enjoying themselves at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Sitting courtside, the couple displayed their affection for each other while Kelce “liked” the adorable snapshots. Gomez turned heads with her striking black-and-white jacket, black pants, and silver boots, accentuated gold hoop earrings and wavy hair. Blanco sported a white coat adorned with pink and orange floral prints, paired with white jeans, a white t-shirt, and multiple gold chain accessories. Their public display of affection was evident when Blanco leaned in to kiss Gomez’s hand.

Speculation has arisen about whether Gomez and Kelce have spent time together privately. While Kelce missed Swift’s recent birthday party in New York City, and Gomez hasn’t been seen at any of Kelce’s games, their connection behind the scenes remains a mystery. However, Swift was accompanied friends like Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ryan Reynolds at one of Kelce’s games in New Jersey back in October.

While earlier reports suggested Gomez had concerns about the speed of Swift and Kelce’s relationship, claiming it was uncharacteristically open for the usually private Swift, a source has since revealed that Gomez now fully supports their romance. The source conveyed that Gomez believes Swift and Kelce to be “the real deal.”

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship deepens, it seems their connections with each other’s friends are also growing. Public support from Kelce for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco further solidifies the bond between these two couples.