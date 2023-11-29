New Article: Travis Kelce Expresses Gratitude for Taylor Swift’s Support on Social Media

In a heartwarming display of support, Travis Kelce expressed his appreciation for girlfriend Taylor Swift after she liked an Instagram announcement from the Kansas City Chiefs about his record-breaking achievement. Kelce became the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 11,000 receiving yards following the team’s recent win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The sweet shout-out from Kelce sent Swifties into hysterics on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and admiration for the couple.

Kelce’s brother, Jason, revealed the extent of Swift’s enthusiasm, stating that while some might not care about records, the pop star is a devoted fan. Travis responded, “Thanks Tay, I appreciate you,” demonstrating his gratitude for her support. The couple’s relationship has been the subject of much attention and speculation, with insiders describing it as “the real deal” for Kelce.

Beyond their loving connection, Kelce and Swift have been celebrated for their individual achievements and work ethic. They both understand the importance of respecting each other’s careers and are supportive of one another’s endeavors. Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, recognizes Swift’s artistic pursuits as separate from his own accomplishments.

With her Eras Tour on a break until next year, Swift has been able to spend quality time with Kelce at his recently purchased $6 million mansion. Their relationship continues to thrive as they create a balance between their personal and professional lives.

