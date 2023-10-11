Travis Kelce Hopes to Have LeBron James on Podcast

Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, recently revealed that he used to watch LeBron James play basketball during his high school days in Ohio. Kelce shared this story on his podcast, ‘New Heights,’ which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles. The podcast episode caught the attention of LeBron James, who expressed his desire to be a guest on the show.

It was on October 4 that James expressed his admiration for the Kelce brothers’ podcast and requested an invite to appear on the show. Both Kelce brothers, along with James, are Ohio natives, despite currently playing away from the state. Travis and Jason were thrilled at the prospect of having James on their podcast, not only as an NBA legend but also as a fellow Ohio native.

Travis Kelce shared his memories of watching LeBron James play high school basketball and how he was in awe of his talent and rise to NBA stardom. He expressed his excitement about the possibility of James joining the podcast and said that they would make it happen.

The invitation from Travis Kelce to LeBron James is still pending, but it seems like a meeting between the two sports stars may be in the works. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if James accepts the invitation and appears on ‘New Heights’ to discuss his career and share stories with the Kelce brothers.

Sources:

– The Mirror US