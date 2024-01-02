Travis Kelce Shows Support for Taylor Swift’s Stylish Chiefs Jacket

Travis Kelce, the NFL star and boyfriend of Taylor Swift, took to social media to express his admiration for Swift’s customized Kansas City Chiefs jacket. While Swift cheered on Kelce and his team during their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans couldn’t help but notice her stylish attire. The personalized Chiefs bomber jacket, designed Jeff Hamilton, caught everyone’s attention. Kelce, who is a follower of Hamilton, wasted no time in giving the post a “like” and showering Swift with praise, using fire emojis.

The jacket, valued at $850, features black leather sleeves and a cursive “Tay-Tay” embroidery next to one of the pockets. While some speculated that Swift may have borrowed Kelce’s clothes for the game, it was clear that her jacket was a custom fit just for her. Throughout the match, Swift enthusiastically cheered and danced as the Chiefs secured a victory, ultimately winning the AFC West division.

The adorable couple sealed the win with a kiss, ringing in 2024 on a high note. It’s evident that Kelce fully supports his girlfriend’s Chiefs devotion, and fans couldn’t be happier for them. Swift’s fashion choices have always garnered attention, and this customized jacket was no exception. By showcasing her love for the Chiefs in such a stylish and personalized way, Swift continues to be an icon both on and off the field.

As Swift and Kelce continue to capture hearts with their sweet moments and shared interests, it’s clear that their relationship is going strong. Fans eagerly await future sightings of the couple, hoping for more adorable moments and stylish outfits that showcase their individuality and love for each other.