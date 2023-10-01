The Kansas City Chiefs Exchange Friendship Bracelets in Sweet TikTok Video

The Kansas City Chiefs recently participated in a heartwarming pre-game activity exchanging friendship bracelets. In a TikTok video shared the Chiefs’ account, tight end Travis Kelce can be seen receiving a bracelet that reads “Killa Trav.” Kelce, who has previously spoken about his desire to meet Taylor Swift and give her a friendship bracelet, humorously acknowledged the significance of the bracelets in the clip.

Fans of both the Chiefs and Swift were delighted the reference to Swift’s “Eras Tour” on TikTok. Some even noticed a hand movement Kelce in the video that resembles one of Swift’s dance moves. Swift, who has been linked to Kelce romantically, was spotted cheering on the Chiefs during their game against the Chicago Bears. She was also seen leaving the stadium with Kelce. There are rumors that she may attend the Chiefs-Jets game as well.

In a commercial promoting the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets, Swift’s song “Welcome to New York” played in the background. Kelce was prominently featured throughout the commercial. According to an NFL blog post, Swift’s team declined a request from Fox Sports to use her music during the actual game to avoid speculation about her personal life.

The friendship bracelet trend, which inspired the Chiefs’ TikTok video, originated from a lyric in Swift’s song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from her “Midnights” album. Swifties embraced the idea and exchanged friendship bracelets as a fun part of their concert experience at Swift’s “Eras Tour.”

The Chiefs’ TikTok video showcasing their friendship bracelets has garnered positive reactions from fans and followers. It serves as a sweet nod to Kelce’s connection with Taylor Swift and adds a touch of camaraderie to the team’s pre-game routine.

