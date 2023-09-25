Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: A Blossoming Romance?

Rumors of a romance between pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce have been swirling for the past few weeks. However, despite their recent public appearances together, the duo has not yet taken the step of following each other on Instagram.

The Grammy Award-winning singer caused a stir when she was spotted in the Chiefs’ suite cheering for Kelce during a game against the Chicago Bears. After the game, Swift and Kelce were seen leaving together and heading to an afterparty in downtown Kansas City to celebrate their victory.

According to reports, Swift and Kelce paid to clear out a rooftop venue so that the team could enjoy the party in privacy. A TikTok user claimed that the duo and their entourage were asked to leave the venue promptly after their meal, but everything was already paid for.

Despite their cozy behavior and PDA during the night, Swift and Kelce have not made their relationship Instagram official following each other on the platform.

This isn’t the first time Kelce has expressed interest in Swift. In a podcast episode, he revealed that he had tried to pursue her at a concert but failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

Both Kelce and Swift have had previous relationships in the past. Kelce has had an on-again, off-again romance with Kayla Nicole since 2017, while Swift recently ended her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if Swift and Kelce make their romance Instagram official, but their recent public outings together certainly suggest that there may be something more than just friendship between them.

