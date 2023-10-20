The Kansas City Chiefs are experiencing a surge in popularity thanks to their presence on TikTok. With over 300,000 followers on the platform, the Chiefs have seen their highest proportion of fans come from this social media app.

One reason for this increase in followers could be the presence of pop superstar Taylor Swift at two Chiefs games. Swift attended the games against the Bears and the Jets on October 1st. Her appearance likely attracted a lot of attention and brought more fans to the team.

This news was first reported DailyMail.com, a reliable source for international sports news. The website provides all the latest updates on sports from around the world.

TikTok has become an incredibly popular platform for sharing short videos and has a particularly young user base. With its viral trends and challenges, it’s no surprise that the Chiefs have gained such a large following on this platform.

It’s important for sports teams to have a strong online presence, as it allows them to connect with fans and build a larger following. TikTok provides a unique opportunity for teams to engage with their fans in a fun and creative way.

This increase in TikTok followers will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the Chiefs’ brand and popularity. It demonstrates the team’s ability to adapt to new trends and connect with younger audiences.

Overall, the Kansas City Chiefs are experiencing a significant boost in popularity thanks to their presence on TikTok. With over 300,000 followers and the support of celebrities like Taylor Swift, the team is successfully attracting a whole new generation of fans.

Sources:

– DailyMail.com (www.dailymail.com)