Travis Barker Gives Health Update, Tests Positive for Covid-19

Travis Barker, the 47-year-old musician and member of Blink-182, recently shared an important health update with his fans. He took to Instagram to reveal that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Barker uploaded a photo of his positive test result, accompanied emojis depicting illness.

This revelation has led to concerns about the band’s upcoming performance on October 2 at the Altice Arena in Portugal. The concert will be in support of their upcoming album, slated for release on October 20. Blink-182 debuted a new single, titled “One More Time,” just a day before Barker shared his health update.

In a video posted on the band’s YouTube account, Barker reflected on the band’s reunion with his bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge. He wondered why it often takes catastrophic events, such as his plane crash or illness, for the band to come back together. Barker expressed his belief that Blink-182 is at its strongest when all three members are united, emphasizing the importance of their brotherhood.

This latest health update has put Barker’s participation in the upcoming concert in question. Fans are waiting for further updates on his condition and whether the concert will proceed as planned.

– Covid-19: an abbreviation for coronavirus disease 2019, a respiratory illness caused the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

– Blink-182: an American rock band formed in 1992, known for their punk-rock sound and hit songs like “All the Small Things” and “What’s My Age Again?”.

