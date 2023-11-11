Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Their First Child Together

In a joyous announcement, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, are over the moon with the arrival of their baby boy.

The news quickly spread across social media, and while many fans and well-wishers congratulated the couple, there were, as always, a few haters lurking in the shadows. One internet troll was particularly vocal about Kourtney having to endure Travis’s drumming during childbirth, expressing annoyance and sympathy for her. However, it’s important to remember that comments like these are often fueled envy and a desire to bring others down.

It’s no secret that celebrities face constant scrutiny, with every aspect of their lives being dissected and judged the public. This criticism extends beyond their work and ventures into their personal lives, including the way they choose to bring their children into the world. While some may find Travis’s drumming during labor unconventional, it is a personal choice between the couple and should be respected.

This new addition to their family marks Kourtney’s fourth child, joining her three children from her previous relationship. Travis, on the other hand, now has three children of his own from his previous marriage. With their blended family, Kourtney and Travis embark on a new chapter in their lives, navigating parenthood together.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How many children does Kourtney Kardashian have?

A: Kourtney Kardashian has four children in total.

Q: How many children does Travis Barker have?

A: Travis Barker has three children.

