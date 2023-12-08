Man Arrested for Operating an Illegal Drug Operation in Traverse City

A recent arrest in Traverse City has shed light on an alleged drug operation, resulting in charges against a local resident. Alex Gregory Shenk, 30, was taken into custody after authorities received anonymous tips about narcotics being sold from his residence. Michigan State Police acted swiftly on the information and conducted a thorough investigation, eventually leading to the arrest.

Shenk appeared in court and has been charged with delivery of narcotics (less than 50 grams) and maintaining a drug house. The bond has been set at $5,000 or 10% of the total amount. The case against Shenk began in October when the Michigan State Police received an anonymous tip about his illegal activities. The information gathered from the source continued to pour in during the entire month of November.

On November 30, Shenk was stopped a state police trooper in Blair Township while driving on Vance Road. It was then discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The Michigan State Police K9 unit was called to the scene and during the arrest, the canine detected the presence of narcotics inside Shenk’s vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, authorities found various items that indicated Shenk’s involvement in the drug trade. These items included packets of powder cocaine and crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia such as crack pipes, empty baggies, and containers with cocaine residue, as well as digital scales coated with cocaine residue. Several items tested positive for “Cocaine Base” and “Cocaine HCI.”

Shenk’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 29 at 11 a.m. This arrest serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts law enforcement to crack down on illegal drug activities and keep communities safe. The Michigan State Police encourages citizens to report any suspicious activities, as these tips can lead to significant breakthroughs in combating drug-related crimes.