Thieves Apprehended While Attempting to Steal Travel Trailer

Law enforcement officials successfully apprehended two individuals who were caught in the act of stealing a travel trailer in Elmwood Township. The incident took place on December 5th, after the owner of the trailer was alerted his home security cameras. Spotting someone attempting to take his trailer, the owner promptly contacted emergency services.

Upon receiving the call, the Tuscola County Sheriff deputies quickly sprung into action. The owner of the trailer, who was only a short distance away at the time, rushed back home to find his trailer being hauled away. He followed the thieves while informing the deputies about the ongoing pursuit.

Sheriff Deputy Whetstone managed to catch up with the suspects in the nearby Unionville area. The driver of the truck, a 22-year-old man from Midland, was apprehended and charged with larceny as well as fleeing and eluding the police. Meanwhile, the passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Bay City, was also arrested. Authorities anticipate the duo will face additional charges in connection with the theft.

The successful resolution of this case highlights the importance of home security systems and quick thinking in preventing crimes. When the owner was alerted his security cameras, it gave him valuable time to react and involve law enforcement, ultimately leading to the swift apprehension of the thieves. Homeowners are encouraged to invest in advanced security measures to safeguard their property and alert authorities promptly in case of suspicious activities.

To stay informed about local news and weather updates, residents can subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and have the latest information delivered straight to their email inbox. By staying connected and aware, the community can work together to create a safer environment for all.

Source: WNEM