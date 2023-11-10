New Social Media Scams Targeting Travelers During Holiday Season

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the holiday travel season is set to kick into high gear. However, travelers should be cautious as authorities are warning about a new surge in fake social media scams targeting airline passengers facing cancellations and delays.

In recent weeks, there has been an increase in fake airline accounts on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter). These accounts are designed to mimic the appearance of legitimate airline accounts, making it difficult for travelers to distinguish between genuine customer service and scammers.

When frustrated travelers seek assistance from airlines via social media, these fake accounts swoop in, responding as if they’re the official airline accounts. They request personal and flight information along with a fee, but it’s all part of an elaborate trap to steal sensitive data.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, travelers need to remain vigilant. It’s crucial to carefully examine the social media handle, profile image, and spelling of the account that responds to your query. Look for the verified gold check mark on X, indicating that the account has been verified the platform as a legitimate business.

Business strategist Marve Bailer points out that the purpose of airlines having a social media presence is to efficiently handle customer queries. Unfortunately, these bad actors are exploiting the system and jeopardizing the overall experience.

Experts recommend reaching out to official airline accounts through direct messaging for more secure communication. If you encounter difficulties in getting the required customer service, it is advisable to visit the airline’s official website or call their customer service helpline directly.

According to travel editor Peter Greenberg, the key to avoiding these scams is to never share personal information with anyone claiming to be an airline representative. Be cautious if the alleged airline cannot provide previous documentation or answer security questions reliably.

As we enter the holiday season, it’s essential to stay cautious, use secure communication channels, and remember that airlines will never ask for personal information through social media.

FAQs: