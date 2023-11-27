The Mental Health Impact of Digital Exposure: Beyond the DSM-5

As the conflict in Israel and Palestine unfolds, individuals across the globe are being exposed to a constant stream of graphic images and videos on social media, the news, and radio. This heightened level of exposure poses a significant risk of developing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Shabnam Pervez, a GlobalData analyst and psychology postgraduate, explains that the rates of PTSD are likely to rise as people are increasingly exposed to social media outlets. This exposure to traumatic content can trigger intrusive images that become lodged in one’s mind, similar to scenes from a movie.

Interestingly, while the DSM-5 is the gold standard diagnostic manual used psychologists worldwide, it does not address digital exposure as a cause of PTSD. According to Pervez, the criteria for PTSD outlined in the DSM-5 focus on witnessing trauma firsthand, learning about a relative’s exposure to trauma, or becoming indirectly exposed to aversive details in the course of professional duties.

Yahya Delair, a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy lecturer at the University of Exeter, emphasizes the importance of recognizing the potential impact of graphic content on mental health in today’s digital age. Although the DSM-5 does not currently include online exposure as a cause of PTSD, understanding the dynamics between traumatic content and its effects on individuals is crucial.

So, what can be done to minimize the impact of digital exposure on mental health? While completely avoiding media outlets may not be practical, it is recommended to limit the amount of time spent reading the news and scrolling through social media. Additionally, selectively choosing which news outlets to follow until the situation stabilizes can also help reduce exposure to traumatic content.

By acknowledging the mental health consequences of digital exposure and taking proactive steps to manage it, individuals can protect their well-being while navigating the current conflicts unfolding in the world.

