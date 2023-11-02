Transporter 2: A High-Octane Thriller Now Available for Streaming on Hulu

Transporter 2, a thrilling French action film directed Louis Leterrier and penned Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen, is now available for streaming on Hulu. This highly anticipated sequel follows the gripping narrative of Frank Martin, a skilled mercenary entrusted with protecting the young son of a prominent politician from the clutches of an insidious international drug cartel.

In Transporter 2, Frank Martin’s seemingly straightforward assignment as a chauffeur and protector takes a dangerous turn when the politician becomes the target of the cartel. Jack, the young boy, is kidnapped and injected with a lethal and highly contagious virus. Frank is faced with the daunting task of rescuing Jack and retrieving an antidote to prevent the virus from spreading and endangering innocent lives.

The film features a distinguished cast including the talented Jason Statham, Alessandro Gassmann, Amber Valletta, Kate Nauta, François Berléand, Matthew Modine, and Jason Flemyng, among others, delivering impressive performances that add to the suspense and excitement.

To catch the heart-stopping action of Transporter 2, simply head over to Hulu’s website and follow these steps:

1. Go to Hulu.com/welcome.

2. Select “Start Your Free Trial.”

3. Choose a plan:

– $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

– $17.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu, a subscription-based streaming service launched in 2007, offers a diverse selection of original content, television shows, and movies. With its extensive catalog curated prominent entertainment entities like ABC, Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, and others, Hulu has become a prominent player in the streaming industry.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the adrenaline-pumping action of Transporter 2 on Hulu, and get ready for a rollercoaster ride filled with thrilling car chases, intense fight scenes, and a gripping storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Transporter 2 available on any other streaming platforms?

As of the time of writing, Transporter 2 is exclusively available for streaming on Hulu.

Can I watch Transporter 2 on Hulu for free?

Hulu offers a free trial for new subscribers. However, after the trial ends, a subscription fee will be applied to continue accessing their content.

Can I watch Transporter 2 without ads on Hulu?

Yes, Hulu offers a no-advertisement plan for subscribers who prefer an uninterrupted streaming experience.