Patient Scrubbed from Medical Register after Social Media Comments

A patient in need of a liver transplant was removed from a medical practice register after making comments about their treatment on social media. The unnamed practice, located in the NHS Ayrshire & Arran health board area, failed to follow proper guidelines when taking this action, and did so without warning. Furthermore, prior to their removal, the practice incorrectly prescribed an antibiotic containing penicillin, despite the patient’s known allergy to it.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) has upheld a complaint against the medical practice and has instructed them to apologize to the patient in writing. The patient, referred to as ‘C’ to protect their identity, had complained that the practice did not provide them with adequate care and treatment. ‘C’ suffered from inflammatory skin and joint conditions and was under the care of rheumatology and dermatology specialists, as well as the general practice.

The SPSO investigation determined that the practice appropriately monitored ‘C’s bloods and sought specialist advice in accordance with NICE guidelines. However, they acknowledged that communication with the relevant specialists and with the patient was lacking. The practice apologized verbally for the penicillin mistake, but the SPSO recommended an additional written apology.

Another aspect of the patient’s complaint involved their immediate removal from the practice register after expressing concerns on social media. The SPSO found that the practice did not follow guidelines when removing the patient without warning, and therefore upheld this part of the complaint. The practice has been instructed to apologize for both the medication mistake and the mishandling of the removal from the register.

In response to the SPSO report, Craig McArthur, Director of East Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, expressed regret for not meeting the high standards of care expected in NHS Ayrshire & Arran. He assured that the GP practice has accepted all recommendations and will share the report’s findings with staff to ensure learning and improvement.

